Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,801 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,506,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $24,207,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,048.72.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $25.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,039.33. 4,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,858. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,343.31 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,929.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,868.61.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,838,293. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.