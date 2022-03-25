Sepio Capital LP Sells 37,694 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,694 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,586,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,531,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 608.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $21.97. 90,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,382. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51.

