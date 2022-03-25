Sepio Capital LP Sells 3,796 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

NYSE MET traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,191. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

