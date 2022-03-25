Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. 289,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,576. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.18%.

SCVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 107.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

