Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.55) target price on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded AB Dynamics to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,280 ($30.02) to GBX 1,850 ($24.35) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,120 ($14.74) on Wednesday. AB Dynamics has a one year low of GBX 920 ($12.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,470 ($32.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,329.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,632.55. The company has a market cap of £253.40 million and a P/E ratio of 86.26.
About AB Dynamics (Get Rating)
AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
