Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Declines By 82.7%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the February 28th total of 284,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.8 days.

AUTLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508. Austal has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

