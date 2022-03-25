Short Interest in Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Expands By 1,300.0%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme from €25.00 ($27.47) to €20.50 ($22.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme from €18.00 ($19.78) to €15.00 ($16.48) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme alerts:

Shares of CGUSY remained flat at $$3.67 during trading hours on Friday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.