Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Increases By 635.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,500 shares, a growth of 635.0% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FV stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. 170,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,913,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,246,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,818,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,609,000 after buying an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after buying an additional 115,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,494,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after buying an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter.

