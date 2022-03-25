Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Decreases By 94.8%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,694,000 after purchasing an additional 112,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after purchasing an additional 223,550 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,285,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares during the period.

FMB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. 330,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $53.07 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

