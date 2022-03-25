Short Interest in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Decreases By 91.6%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the February 28th total of 77,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FSNB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,150. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

