Short Interest in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Drops By 99.9%

Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 542,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ INTEU traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.03. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,769. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $5,637,000.

