Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Declines By 98.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BSMQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.