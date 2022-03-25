Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Declines By 98.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BSMQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $26.19.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.
