Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Rises By 600.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PCCWY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. PCCW has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.
About PCCW
