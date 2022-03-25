Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Rises By 600.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PCCWY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. PCCW has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Get PCCW alerts:

About PCCW (Get Rating)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.