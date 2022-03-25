Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Declines By 83.3%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Premier Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFODF remained flat at $$1.46 on Friday. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Premier Foods Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded and own label food products. It operates through Grocery, and Sweet Treats segments. The Grocery segment sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment retails sweet ambient food products. Premier Foods was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in St.

