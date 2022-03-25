Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Decreases By 96.4%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEEMF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Seeing Machines has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Seeing Machines Ltd engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events which reduces transport related accidents. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, and Other.

