Short Interest in Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Rises By 1,500.0%

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,624,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Starfleet Innotech stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 136,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,024. Starfleet Innotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Starfleet Innotech (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starfleet Innotech (SFIO)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Starfleet Innotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starfleet Innotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.