Short Interest in Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Rises By 1,500.0%

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,624,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Starfleet Innotech stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 136,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,024. Starfleet Innotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Starfleet Innotech Inc is an asset management company with a conglomerate of various companies focusing on three primary industries, namely food and beverage, real estate, and technology, which have a presence in New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is based in New York, New York.

