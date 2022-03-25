Short Interest in World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) Declines By 88.8%

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,452,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WQGA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,304. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

