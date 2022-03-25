Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Given New €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €46.00 ($50.55) to €50.00 ($54.95) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSSAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shurgard Self Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of SSSAF opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

