Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73. 1,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.97) to €28.00 ($30.77) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC cut shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

