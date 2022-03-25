Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sientra updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Sientra has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $153.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sientra by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sientra by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 66,003 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sientra by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 171,598 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIEN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

