Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SGHT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,198. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGHT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.