Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $14.69

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $15.10. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 1,324 shares traded.
SGML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70.
About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
