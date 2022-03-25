Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $14.69

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $15.10. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 1,324 shares traded.

SGML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,714,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

