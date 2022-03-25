Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of BLCN opened at $38.49 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter.

