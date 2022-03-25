smARTOFGIVING Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $4,018.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045917 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 694.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.22 or 0.01064908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.84 or 0.06988232 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,230.26 or 0.99744321 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

