Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 5,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $277,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $628,000.00.
  • On Monday, January 24th, Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00.

NYSE SMAR traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.34. 1,292,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 36,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

