Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $67.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $1,189,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,264 shares of company stock worth $14,374,768. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. 11,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

