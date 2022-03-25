Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 69,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,665% compared to the average volume of 3,932 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPOF opened at $10.07 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

