Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SONX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonendo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.15.

NYSE SONX opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonendo will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

