Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. Sonoco Products also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.45. 13,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,316,000 after purchasing an additional 284,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

