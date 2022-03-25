SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 182.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SOPHiA Genetics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 68,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,629. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. SOPHiA Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

