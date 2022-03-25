Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SXE)

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Company Profile

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

