Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SXE)

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.
Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.