SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Sells $25,680.00 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $82.78 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the second quarter worth $799,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SouthState by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SouthState by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 12.2% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.