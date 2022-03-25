SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Sells $25,680.00 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $82.78 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.85.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the second quarter worth $799,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SouthState by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SouthState by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 12.2% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
