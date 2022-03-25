Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading 7% Higher

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.69. 1,229,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 25,641,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

SWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 85,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after buying an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after buying an additional 2,448,048 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

