Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 153.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.