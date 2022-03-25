Spire Wealth Management Has $57,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 658.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock opened at $171.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.73.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

