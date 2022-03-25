Spire Wealth Management Makes New $54,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWM. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 265,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 105,933 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at $940,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $649,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

