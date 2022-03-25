Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 406.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.18. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

