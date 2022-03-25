Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,243 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after acquiring an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after acquiring an additional 622,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after buying an additional 433,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,815. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $53.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

