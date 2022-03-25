Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPWH. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

SPWH opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $512.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after buying an additional 111,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 75,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

