Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $78.17, but opened at $75.83. Sprout Social shares last traded at $79.70, with a volume of 4,031 shares.

Specifically, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $1,743,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $67,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,812 shares of company stock worth $8,851,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -153.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254,921 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

