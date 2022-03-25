Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 903,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

