SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) & Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Critical Contrast

SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) and Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get SQL Technologies alerts:

This table compares SQL Technologies and Applied UV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQL Technologies N/A N/A N/A Applied UV -71.32% -37.95% -30.46%

2.2% of Applied UV shares are held by institutional investors. 50.2% of SQL Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Applied UV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SQL Technologies has a beta of -3687.14, suggesting that its stock price is 368,814% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied UV has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SQL Technologies and Applied UV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQL Technologies $40,000.00 24,573.39 -$5.73 million N/A N/A Applied UV $5.73 million 3.77 -$3.37 million ($0.88) -1.92

Applied UV has higher revenue and earnings than SQL Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SQL Technologies and Applied UV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQL Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied UV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Applied UV beats SQL Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQL Technologies (Get Rating)

SQL Technologies Corp. engages in the development of connect devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. Its products include lighting, fans, and safety quick light devices. The company was founded by Rani Roland Kohen on October 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Applied UV (Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc. designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities. The company is based in Mount Vernon, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SQL Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQL Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.