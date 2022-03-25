SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.94.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

SSRM stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$27.49. 70,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,006. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$17.29 and a twelve month high of C$28.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

