SSR Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 18,088 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,038% compared to the average volume of 1,590 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.97. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $22.73.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

