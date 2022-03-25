STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP James E. Francese Sells 922 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STAA opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on STAA. BTIG Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

