Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.47 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

Shares of SCS stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.42. 47,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 527.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Steelcase by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Steelcase by 104.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 109,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Steelcase by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 63,964 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Steelcase by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 115,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

