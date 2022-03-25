Stelco (TSE:STLC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$51.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.85.

TSE:STLC opened at C$56.99 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$24.55 and a 52 week high of C$56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.28.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

