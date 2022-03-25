Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stake Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Stericycle worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

SRCL opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -181.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.