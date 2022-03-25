Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVNGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.69 ($27.13).

Shares of STVN stock traded down €0.26 ($0.29) on Friday, hitting €18.33 ($20.14). 3,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($32.07). The company’s fifty day moving average is €16.97 and its 200 day moving average is €21.41.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

