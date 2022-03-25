Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $274.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $274.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $258.62 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aravt Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.9% in the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 494.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

